Napoli resume contact with Chelsea over Romelu Lukaku move

The 31-year-old Belgian international Romelu Lukaku has become Antonio Conte’s prime summer target to replace the outgoing Victor Osimhen at Serie A giants Napoli.

Lukaku has a buyout clause at Stamford Bridge of €43M and whilst Napoli has no intention of paying that sort of money for a player in his early 30’s, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via tuttomercatoweb.com) claims that the two parties will meet to try to work out a suitable arrangement.

The pink journal reports that the 2023 Serie A champions are willing to go to €25M and states that Lukaku himself may have to force his hand to generate a departure from West London.

Lukaku, who will spearhead Belgium’s attack at the European Championships, has a current deal in place at Chelsea until 2026. He spent last season on-loan at Roma where he scored 13 goals in 32 Serie A appearances.

Conte and Lukaku have an excellent working relationship after the big frontman became a pivotal part of Conte’s Inter side that won the Scudetto in 2021.

Lukaku has hinted that he would like to reconnect with his former mentor, as Napoli look to strengthen their hand following an awful defence of their Serie A crown last term.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN