Napoli and Real Madrid schedule ‘new round of talks’ over Spanish defender – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Napoli and Real Madrid have scheduled another round of discussions about transferring young defender Rafa Marin.

According to the journalist, Napoli are eager to finalise the deal quickly because they see Marin as a valuable player available in the market and right now, they are waiting for Real Madrid to give the go-ahead.

The negotiations for the central defender are said to be in progress between Napoli and Real Madrid.

Marin recently completed a successful loan period at Deportivo Alaves, where he played a crucial role in his first season.

A €7 million transfer done?

Now, he is ready to move to the Italian Serie A as according to reports, the clubs are close to reaching an agreement over a €7 million move, with only a few details left to iron out.

Rafa Marin is all set to move to Napoli. (Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Marin is reportedly keen to get more playing time after his impressive season in La Liga. Even though there were talks about him potentially replacing Nacho at Real Madrid, Marin has agreed to join Napoli.

This means the move will now allow Real Madrid to focus on their top target, Leny Yoro.

A permanent move for Marin

Unlike his loan to Alaves, the move to Napoli would be a permanent transfer. However, Real Madrid would retain 50% of his rights, similar to their deal with Miguel Gutierrez at Girona.

During his first season in the top division, Marin quickly became a key player for Alaves, especially after Aleksandar Sedlar’s early-season injury.

He partnered with Abdel Abqar in defence and played over 2,500 minutes across 35 games.

Meanwhile, this transfer deal is almost complete, marking an important step in Marin’s promising career, especially considering that Napoli, too, will be starting fresh under the new management of Antonio Conte.