Napoli and Real Madrid reach an agreement for Rafa Marin

Napoli and Real Madrid have found an agreement that could see the 22-year-old defender Rafa Marin become new boss Antonio Conte’s first signing.

Marin spent last season on-loan at Alaves, but has now returned to the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are open to a sale, but there are still some details to finalise.

Calcionapoli24 quotes transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who states that the two parties are close to an agreement, but that the Spanish giants have insisted on a buy back clause to be inserted in any deal.

Marin was nurtured in the youth ranks at Real and has represented Spain at Under-21 level. Napoli has been looking for a replacement for South Korean star Kim, who left in the summer of 2023 to join Bayern Munich.

Conte is all to aware of the amount of goals Napoli conceded last season in the defence of their Serie A title, Marin could be the first steps to ensuring that does not happen again next term.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN