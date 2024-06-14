Napoli reach agreement in principle for Torino’s Alessandro Buongiorno

Latest reports in Italy suggest that the 25-year-old Italian international Alessandro Buongiorno could be new boss Antonio Conte’s first signing at Serie A side Napoli.

According to RAI (via calcionapoli24.it) Napoli and Torino have agreed a deal that will take the central defender to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Torino patron Urbano Cairo is reluctant to lose one of his star players, but with bonusses and future add-ons, the total sale could be worth around €40M to I Granata.

Napoli Sporting Director Giovanni Manna is understood to have offered the player a five-year deal, which will almost double the salary he currently earns in Turin.

Conte has been in recent contact with Buongiorno, to try to convince him that his future belongs in southern Italy and despite requests from several Premier League clubs, Buongiorno prefers to stay in the peninsula and Cairo now seems to be resigned to the fact that his star defender will be leaving Torino.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN