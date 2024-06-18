Napoli progressing in move for Real Madrid’s Rafa Marin

Serie A giants Napoli are now making progress in a move to land Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin this summer.

The defender was on loan at Alaves in the 2023/24 season and has also been linked with a move to Milan in recent days, but it seems as if the Partenopei are making key progress in their move for the centre-back.

RAI (via CN24) have reported that it seems now likely that Antonio Conte will have two new centre-backs this summer and one could be Marin himself. Napoli have raced ahead of Milan for the 22-year-old and the formula to sign the player has already been defined with Real Madrid.

Napoli would land the player on an initial loan deal with the option to buy permanently. The fee is likely to be at €8 million and that could include bonuses. Napoli have already readied a five-year deal for the player, who is likely to replace Natan in the squad.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN