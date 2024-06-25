Napoli make progress in Di Lorenzo crisis meeting

There is some good news from Napoli, because a summit between President Aurelio De Laurentiis, coach Antonio Conte and the agent representing Giovanni Di Lorenzo showed progress.

The situation was extremely tense, with the captain via his agent making clear on several occasions that he does not wish to remain at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and is determined to leave this summer.

Even after a previous meeting, representative Mario Giuffredi reiterated they had not changed their minds on the future.

There was another crisis get-together today in Naples, organised over two hotels.

Napoli starting to convince Di Lorenzo

Coach Conte, President De Laurentiis and new director of sport Giovanni Manna were accompanied by club manager Antonio Sinicropi and chief revenue officer Tommaso Bianchini at the Grand Hotel Parker’s.

Next door is the Hotel Britannique, where Di Lorenzo’s agent Giuffredi was staying, and the meeting was held.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the initial impressions from the meeting were positive, with Napoli assuring that whatever off the field situation had caused Di Lorenzo’s anger would be sorted out.

The right-back has been pushing to join Juventus, but Napoli continue to maintain he is not on the market.

Giuffredi also represents several other Napoli players and reportedly agreed to extend Italy international Michael Folorunsho’s contract to June 2027.