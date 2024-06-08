Napoli nearing contract renewal for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Former Serie A champions Napoli are nearing a new deal for club star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with moves away from the club in recent weeks.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported about the situation of the Georgian, who has given his full willingness to sign a new deal at Napoli and he would ideally want it to be done before the Euros start next week. Early next week, a meeting will take place involving his agent Mamuka Jugheli and the general staff at Napoli and they would look to iron out some details of the move.

While Paris Saint-Germain could make a final attempt for the winger, it is very likely that Napoli will reach the demands of the player, when it comes to the new deal. He currently wants €5 million per season and Napoli will soon reach close to those demands, with an offer of €4 million per season already put forward for his agent to assess.

Kvaratskhelia has never put his foot down to leave – unlike Victor Osimhen, with the Georgian having realised that Napoli alllow him the opportunity become a star in the Serie A.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN