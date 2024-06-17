Napoli midfielder Lobotka named POTM after Belgium 0-1 Slovakia

Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka was named as the Player of the Match after Slovakia’s surprise 1-0 victory over Belgium at EURO 2024 on Monday evening.

Lobotka wins POTM in Serie A-heavy fixture

Slovakia gained the lead after just seven minutes of action in Frankfurt as they pounced on an error by Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku, which was tucked away by Ivan Schranz.

It was the nation’s third ever victory at a European Championship.

Belgium-Slovakia was also a meeting of the Italian coaches in the dugout.

Domenico Tedesco led the Belgian delegation into the tournament, while former Napoli coach Francesco Calzona remains in charge of Slovakia; a position he maintained during his temporary spell with the Partenopei at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Belgium, however, were disappointed not to come away with any of the points, as Roma loanee Romelu Lukaku had two goals ruled out for offside and handball. The former Inter Scudetto winner also squandered a number of decent chances from open play.