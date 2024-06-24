Napoli may drop Osimhen price as Conte waits for Chelsea’s Lukaku

Victor Osimhen has long been planning to leave Napoli this summer but didn’t expect the difficulties in finding a new club as Antonio Conte waits for Romelu Lukaku.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker penned a new contract with the Partenopei back in December that included a €120-130m release clause, and he hoped it would be activated this summer, ready for a new adventure after a positive four-year spell on the Campania coast.

Osimhen is dreaming of a move to the Premier League but his lofty price tag has seemingly scared away potential suitors like Arsenal and Chelsea. Paris Saint-Germain and some clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen, but offers haven’t materialised yet.

Osimhen price could drop

Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com suggests that Napoli still haven’t received any offers for Osimhen and are willing to listen to proposals in the region of around €100m as they look to cash in on the striker this summer.

Conte quickly identified Lukaku as one of his primary targets ahead of the new season, but a deal for the Chelsea striker can’t be completed until the Napoli forward is sold, leaving things on standby.