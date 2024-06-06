Napoli are in the market for Atlético Madrid star

Napoli had a strange season last time out. They followed up their title-winning season with a poor 10th-place finish. It is clear they will be looking to make improvements in the transfer window in order to improve next season.

One such improvement they have their eyes on is Nahuel Molina, Atlético Madrid’s 26-year-old winger and right-back for world champions Argentina.

As per Marca, Antonio Conte has Molina high on his list of requests after taking over at Napoli. With a €90 million release clause and a value of €35 million according to Transfermarkt, a transfer may be difficult, but not impossible.

Napoli also have to factor in the fact that they will not have European football next season, which vastly reduces their power to draw players in.

Molina has experience playing in Italy already, with 68 games played for Udinese across two seasons, so if the price is right, a return to familiar surroundings may be attractive to the player.

Napoli will have a lot of negotiations to do if they want to see Nahuel Molina in a Napoli shirt next season.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie