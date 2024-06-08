New Napoli manager Antonio Conte desperate to sign Girona standout

Girona are planning significant signings this summer in their preparations for their first-ever Champions League campaign, although they could also part ways with several key players. Aleix Garcia is edging closer to the exit door, Artem Dovbyk could also move on as he has an enticing release clause, while Miguel Gutierrez may also move on.

In Gutierrez’s case, he was the standout performer at left-back in La Liga last season, which has led to increased interest in his services. Manchester United have been linked in recent weeks, while it has now been reported by Calciomercato (via MD) that Napoli are strong considering a move this summer.

New manager Antonio Conte considers Gutierrez to be a top priority for the left wing-back position in his team, and the 22-year-old would be open to the move, despite Napoli having no European football next season.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be reached between Napoli and Girona. The Catalans won’t make it easy for Gutierrez to move on, as their intention is to keep him for their inaugural Champions League outing.