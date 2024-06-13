Napoli looking at Dedic and Spinazzola for wide roles

Antonio Conte has reportedly asked Napoli to sign Amar Dedic from RB Salzburg and free agent Leonardo Spinazzola, whose contract is running down at Roma.

The coach is planning to change the tactical shape of the squad to suit a 3-4-3 formation and is discussing strategy with director Giovanni Manna and President Aurelio De Laurentiis.

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, there are two particular requests from Conte for the wings.

The first is Bosnia and Herzegovina international Dedic, who will turn 22 in August and plays on the right flank.

Dedic had also been linked with Inter if Denzel Dumfries was going to leave this summer, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Another far easier candidate for the left is Spinazzola, who Conte worked with in the Italy squad and had been close to signing at Inter too.

Spinazzola is a free agent this summer, as his contract with Roma is allowed to run down and will expire on June 30.

He was one of the best players for Italy at EURO 2020, then struggled to fully recover from a devastating injury when rupturing his Achilles tendon.