Napoli keen on Valencia’s Javi Guerra

Serie A giants Napoli are keen on the possibility of signing Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra this summer and the player is interested in a move as well.

CalcioNapoli24 have reported about the Partenopei’s interest in Guerra, who is held in high esteem by both sporting director Giovanni Manna and new manager Antonio Conte. The Valencia man is seen as a heir to Piotr Zielinski, who is set to join Inter on a free transfer soon.

Guerra is very interested in a move as well and Valencia want a fee of around €30 million to sell the player and they aren’t against the idea of moving him on. Guerra’s current wage is at €500k and they see him as an affordable player because of that, with the player also said to be viewing Napoli as an important step forward in his career.

The 21-year-old made 36 La Liga appearances in the 2023/24 season, scoring four times.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN