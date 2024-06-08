Napoli and Juventus could swap Chiesa with Di Lorenzo

Sportitalia claim that Napoli and Juventus are edging towards a shock exchange between Italy internationals Federico Chiesa and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

A straight swap would effectively suit all parties involved, as there is tension around their situations.

Di Lorenzo has said multiple times through his agent that he considers his time at Napoli to be over and wants to leave this summer, regardless of the contract and his role as captain.

Chiesa and Di Lorenzo unhappy

New Juventus coach Thiago Motta does not see Chiesa as part of his ideal starting XI in Turin, and the fact the contract only runs to June 2025 makes a summer sale very likely indeed.

According to Sportitalia, both players are valued in the region of €25-30m, so a straight swap is entirely possible.

Chiesa would try to rebuild his career and fitness with Conte at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, while Di Lorenzo could fill a hole in the Juve squad at right-back.

There was another hint today that Napoli might be prepared to let Di Lorenzo leave, as it was noted by fans that his jersey was the only personalised shirt on sale at 25 per cent off.