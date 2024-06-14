Napoli interested in Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola

Serie A side Napoli are aiming to land the signature of Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola.

According to a report by Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli are looking for a competitive player for their left-back position and have eyed up a potential transfer for Leonardo Spinazzola this summer. The player’s contract with Roma expires on 30 June and therefore any club could sign him for free this window.

Napoli’s new manager Antonio Conte likes the profile of Spinazzola as the Italian manager tried to sign him during his time with Inter. The Partnopei only need to agree on personal terms for the player as he has already been left out of Paulo Fonseca’s plans for the new season.

The 31-year-old played an influential role in the Giallorossi’s season as he starred in 24 Serie A matches, collecting one goal and two assists. In the Coppa Italia, he provided an assist over the two games he played. Spinazzola was one of the best players in Roma’s European run, featuring in ten matches and registering an assist.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN