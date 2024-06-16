Napoli interested in Real Madrid defender – Los Blancos to make call on future

Real Madrid are still making decisions on the future of their defence for next season, with uncertainty over the future of Nacho Fernandez, Rafa Marin and target Leny Yoro. While Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger will play the majority of the minutes in central defence, it would be a major surprise if they did not have a fourth centre-back. It had been thought that Rafa Marin might return from his loan deal at Alaves, but that no longer looks so set in stone.

Matteo Moretto has informed Football España that no decision has been made on Marin’s future either way, but clubs are starting to enquire about his future now. One of those sides are Napoli, who are keen on the 22-year-old. It is not thought that the decision hinges necessarily on Nacho’s potential exit, as his contract enters its final two weeks.

Given both Militao and Alaba are coming off major injuries, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will want to give themselves an insurance policy, as they return to full fitness. Los Blancos coped well with Antonio Rudiger holding down the backline, and Aurelien Tchouameni can fill in there well too, but certainly if Nacho does depart, it would be somewhat risky not to add another, although it appears their preference would be to add Yoro.