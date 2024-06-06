Napoli interested in AS Monaco’s Vanderson

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli are interested in AS Monaco defender Vanderson (22), however, the Principality club’s asking price could prove a barrier to any potential move.

Vanderson burst onto the scene immediately when he arrived at Monaco from Grêmio back in January 2022, finding a place in Philippe Clement’s side and excelling. His development since has been steady and he has since become a Brazil international, earning two caps since making his debut in June 2023.

Monaco set Vanderson asking price at €30m

Last season, he made 23 appearances for Les Monégasques in what was an injury-hit season on an individual level but a successful season collectively. ASM’s second-place finish in Ligue 1 means that they will return to the UEFA Champions League next season, which should help them retain some of their key players.

The Champions League qualification isn’t preventing clubs from circling. As well as Maghnes Akliouche and Youssouf Fofana, both of whom have been linked with big-money moves, Vanderson is garnering interest. According to Di Marzio, Napoli are very interested in the Brazilian and have made him one of their priorities. However, Monaco’s €30m asking price, coupled with his wages, constitute two significant obstacles for Napoli.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle