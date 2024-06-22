Napoli hoping to take away Barcelona youngster – report

Over the next few weeks, it is expected that FC Barcelona will continue to sort out their operations. La Blaugrana are mainly worrying about the arrival of players they consider to be crucial for the team, but there is also the other end of the spectrum to consider. To allow new arrivals, Barcelona must also consider departures.

That is where the Catalan club have some options that they could look to use. One such option is that of 19-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque, who has been quite the hot topic during this ongoing summer transfer window. His future at Barcelona is uncertain, and that is what other clubs are looking to take advantage of.

According to SPORT, the latest team to join the hunt for Roque is Italian Serie A side Napoli. The Italian club is one that has previously been interested in Roque as well, but this time around they have the opportunity to make things right do themselves with the Brazilian youngster.

The last time Napoli were interested in the player was back when he was in Athletico Paranaense. However, as SPORT highlights, the Italian club knew that Barcelona had too much of a stronghold on the player back then, and making a move for him may have been completely futile.

Now, however, they see an opening for the young Barcelona striker. For them, be it as a loan or as a permanent transfer, the arrival of Vitor Roque is desired regardless of the type of deal it involves. That is why Barcelona are now expecting to receive a message or call soon from a higher-up representing the club from Naples.

On the other hand, Porto and Atletico Madrid are still in the picture as well. With the Portuguese club, the operation involving Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye is also worth addressing. In the case of Atletico Madrid, however, the signing of Roque could compliment a deal in which Joao Felix ends up returning to Barcelona for an extension of his loan deal.

As far as Napoli is concerned, however, this news regarding Roque is a unique objective of theirs. Irrespective of what happens with their other forwards, Napoli are more than focused on making Vitor Roque a player for their squad next season. As far as the report suggests, the interest from Naples in the Barcelona player is quite serious as well.

However, the report also claims that the Serie A side would first also like to find out what Barça’s intentions with Vitor Roque are. For now, Hansi Flick wishes to assess him during preseason, but it appears that the Italian club would like to give soon-to-be Napoli coach Antonio Conte a gift in the form of the South American forward as well if possible.