Napoli hold serious interest signing €61 million Barcelona forward

Vitor Roque has had a forgettable first six months at FC Barcelona, having hardly played for the Catalans since joining from Athletico Paranaense around the turn of the year.

As such, heading into the summer transfer window, the 19-year-old striker, for whom Barça shelled out €61 million (€30 million plus €31 million in add-ons), finds himself linked strongly with an exit.

Even though reports suggest that new manager Hansi Flick is open to the idea of retaining him, Roque could still end up leaving due to the Catalans’ Financial Fair Play issues which would render his registration difficult.

And, there is no shortage of suitors for Roque either with clubs like FC Porto and Atletico Madrid keen.

Napoli enter race

Now, as per Joaquim Piera of SPORT, Serie A bigwigs Napoli have also joined the race to sign Vitor Roque from Barcelona in the summer.

The Partenopei are embarking on a new project with Antonio Conte as their manager and are in the market for attacking reinforcements as main striker Victor Osimhen could be on his way out this summer.

Vitor Roque is attracting a lot of interest. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

As such, Napoli are ‘serious’ about their interest in Roque, having had good reports on the Brazilian striker since his days at Athletico Paranaense. The only reason they did not try to sign him last year was because they felt they could not compete with Barça.

Now, though, the situation has changed and the Serie A giants intend to speak to Barcelona shortly to discuss their position on Roque, who for now, remains in Flick’s plans, at least for the pre-season.

Depending on Barça’s stance, Napoli would present an offer as they are open to signing the 19-year-old both on loan or a permanent transfer.

As mentioned previously, though, Porto continue to insist on the signing of Roque and have made it clear to Barcelona director Deco.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid also want the 19-year-old as part of the operation that would see Joao Felix get loaned out to Barcelona for one more season.

Earlier today, reports emerged claiming that Fiorentina too have contacted the Blaugrana for Roque. So, it will be interesting to see how things pan out for the 19-year-old who has not lost his admirers despite the slow start to life in Europe.