Napoli hold meeting with PSG over Victor Osimhen sale

We know that this summer Serie A is one big managerial merry-go-round, but will the sale of Victor Osimhen cause a domino effect in the player market too?

Plenty of rumours have surfaced regarding Romelu Lukaku and Napoli, but before such a transfer might be possible Victor Osimhen would have to leave the three-time champions of Italy. According to Il Mattino club bosses are plotting just that.

The report says that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has flown to visit PSG president Nasser Al-Khelafi in Paris. It suggests that De Laurentiis is trying to convince PSG to fork out €120 million for the Nigerian striker, whilst also trying to calm their interest in winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Chelsea were linked with a move for the Nigerian but reports have stated that the Blues aren’t keen on the striker anymore.

Joseph O’Sullivan | GIFN