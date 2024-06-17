Napoli hit back: ‘Kvaratskhelia is not for sale, end of story’

Napoli have released a statement clarifying that ‘Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not on the market’ after his agent Mamuka Jugeli underlined his client’s desire to leave the club this summer.

The 23-year-old Georgian winger has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer and two bids in the region of €80-100m have already been rejected by the Partenopei, who have been trying to set up a new contract for their star forward.

On Sunday, agent Jugeli told Georgian outlet Sport Imedi that the star forward wants to leave Napoli this summer, keen to play for a club in the Champions League. His father Badri echoed these sentiments, causing an uproar in the Campania capital.

Angry Napoli respond in Kvaratskhelia row

In a statement posted late on Sunday night, Napoli hit back at Jugeli and clarified that Kvaratskhelia is not on the way out this summer, despite the interview.

“In reference to the statements of Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Calcio Napoli reiterate that the player has a contract for another three years with the club.

“Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It’s not agents or fathers who decide on the future of a player under contract with Napoli, but the Calcio Napoli club!!! End of story.”

New coach Antonio Conte sees the Georgian winger as a key part of his project in the Campania capital and doesn’t want to lose the winger this summer.