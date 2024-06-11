Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo keen on Juventus move

The Antonio Conte era at Serie A giants Napoli is underway and one of his first tasks is to try to convince club captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo to remain at the club.

The 30-year-old, who is part of the Italian national team squad at Euro 2024, has told the Partenopei that he wishes to leave this summer, despite having a contract which runs until 2028. Napoli have been keen to quash rumours by claiming Di Lorenzo is not for sale..

Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo writes that Conte has already had a long telephone conversation with the player, to explain how he will be an integral part of his new-look Napoli side. Despite this, Di Lorenzo looks to have his heart set on a move to Juventus and Longo claims that one of the deciding factors is I Bianconeri Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli, who struck up a great relationship with Di Lorenzo during his time at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where he constructed a championship winning side.

Di Lorenzo’s agent, Mario Giuffredi, is expected to sit down with Napoli officials in the coming days to try to reach some sort of agreement, although that is expected to take some time with both parties reportedly sticking to their guns.

