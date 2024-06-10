Napoli’s Giovanni di Lorenzo agrees terms with Juventus

Napoli captain and club star Giovanni di Lorenzo has now agreed personal terms over a move to rivals Juventus.

Di Lorenzo’s agent has been rather vocal about his desire to leave and while Napoli have fired back at those comments by saying that he wouldn’t be allowed to leave, the situation remains up in the air despite Antonio Conte’s appointment at the club.

SportItalia have reported (via CN24) about the situation of the Italian, who is said to have agreed complete personal terms over a move to rivals Juve. More than that, Juve sporting director Cristiano Guintoli is ready to negotiate a potential transfer fee with Napoli and is currently willing to offer a fee of €20 million.

There is a possibility that what Juve are offering could go up further by adding bonuses of players in the deal. Di Lorenzo has, through his agent, already made it clear that he wants to join the Old Lady in the summer and he feels that not even Conte or even someone like Pep Guardiola can convince him to stay at the Partenopei.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN