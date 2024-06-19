Napoli finalise Rafa Marin deal with Real Madrid

Napoli have shaken hands with Real Madrid for defender Rafa Marin, claim Sky Sport Italia, but there will be an option for the Spaniards to buy him back.

The 22-year-old spent this season on loan with Deportivo Alaves, where he made 35 competitive appearances.

A product of the Real Madrid youth academy, he is expected to make the transfer to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for just over €10m.

However, Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio notes that Real Madrid will have a buy-back clause as part of the deal, so could bring him to the Bernabeu again in future.

Rafa Marin requested by Conte

The centre-back can also play at left-back and was specifically requested by new coach Antonio Conte as part of the revamp of the squad.

Milan had also been linked with Rafa Marin, but he will be the first signing of the new Napoli under director of sport Giovanni Manna.