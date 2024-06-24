Napoli drop Osimhen valuation – Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG, and Saudi Arabia on alert

Napoli have reduced their asking price for striker Victor Osimhen to just €100 million after struggling to find takers when they insisted on his €150m release clause.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli are ready to accept proposals of €100m for the Nigerian international, putting his former suitors on red alert.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea were linked with moves for Osimhen. Paris Saint-Germain have also been circling for his signature while Saudi Arabia have been monitoring his situation.

They had all walked away from a deal for Osimhen due to Napoli’s demands, but a lower valuation means they could revisit a deal for the former Lille centre-forward.

Napoli want to cash in on the Lagos-born striker as they look to rebuild their squad for new manager Antonio Conte.

The Partenopei have plenty of gaps to plug and need all the funds they can garner from sales to enact their summer transfer plans.

Osimhen’s lower price tag could attract the interest of Arsenal after first-choice target Benjamin Sesko opted to stay at RB Leipzig.

Chelsea is another potential destination for Osimhen, with the Blues still in the market for a new centre-forward to relieve Nicolas Jackson of the goalscoring burden.

Ligue 1 champions PSG are in the market for a Kylian Mbappe replacement and have earmarked him as a potential target, although he prefers a move to the Premier League.

Osimhen is coming off 17 goals and four assists for Napoli in 32 games. The season before, he had finished as the league’s top scorer with 26 goals, spearheading Napoli to the Serie A title.

The 25-year-old is a top-class striker who will likely improve most of his suitors, but they are wary of the financials involved. Apart from the transfer fee, he will demand massive wages, further inflating the overall cost.