Napoli could announce Antonio Conte move on Monday

Serie A giants Napoli seem likely to announce their move for Antonio Conte on Monday next week.

The Partenopei seem to have all but sealed their move for the Italian and it seems as if only the announcement is missing. La Gazzetta dello Sport state that only club CEO Aurelio de Laurentiis’ final announcement of the move is remaining and it is unlikely to happen before Sunday.

Yesterday, decisive work was carried out by Conte’s lawyers to finalise the terms of the deal and everything seems to have been done now, with Conte set to earn €6 million plus bonuses per season in a three-year deal. The bonuses are expected to be quite expensive and the hope is that the move will be announced on Monday.

Conte will have full power and control over transfers and he will get to work with club sporting director Giovanni Manna from the announcement onwards to work on potential incomings and exits.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN