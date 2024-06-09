Napoli continue pursuit of Atletico Madrid defender and Buongiorno – report

Napoli and new coach Antonio Conte look set to rebuild the club’s defensive line-up during the summer transfer window, as talks continue with both Alessandro Buongiorno and soon-to-be free agent Mario Hermoso according to Sunday’s reports.

Napoli continue Buongiorno and Hermoso pursuits

Buongiorno remains Napoli’s primary target. Conte, by chance, met with the player himself in a restaurant in Turin on Thursday, where he was briefly able to lay out the plans for the new Partenopei project.

It is reported that Buongiorno is primarily concentrating on EURO 2024 with Italy, kicking-off next weekend, and it is understood that he will not make any formal decisions regarding his future until the tournament is complete.

What is known is that Torino’s asking price begins at €40m, however, with a queue of clubs lining up to seal Buongiorno’s signature, both in Italy and abroad, that sum could rise to somewhere in the region of €45m-€50m.

Milan, Inter and Tottenham are still among the other most interested parties, according to Calciomercato.com.

In Parallel to Napoli’s pursuit of Buongiorno, the club also remain in contact with Hermoso and his representatives, as per Calciomercato. He, too, is likely to have offers from abroad, with Aston Villa mentioned as one of the more interested clubs.

Napoli have reportedly already submitted an initial offer to Hermoso, for a three year contract worth around €3.5m in wages, plus bonuses per season. The player is waiting for an improved offer, Calciomercato report.