Napoli make new contact with Leonardo Spinazzola

Napoli are interested in bringing out of contract Italian international Leonardo Spinazzola to the club this summer and are set to open talks next week.

New boss Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of the 31-year-old attacking left-back, nearly signed him to his Scudetto win side at Inter. The Italian tactician also wanted to take him to the Premier League during his time in the hot-seat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Conte is thinking about including the former Roma man in a new-look four man midfield as he begins the rebuilding process ahead of the new campaign.

The transfer expert also writes that Napoli are set to hold talks with the player next week and are keen to close out a deal despite Spinazzola having recent injury troubles which curtailed his career in the capital.

With 24 appearances and a European Championship winners medal with Italy to his name, Spinazzola played a key part in Roma’s run to last season’s Europa League semi- finals, where they eventually went out to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN