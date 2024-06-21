New Napoli coach Conte angry with Kvaratskhelia and Di Lorenzo

Antonio Conte isn’t even a month into his new project at Napoli and has already reportedly grown angry with the behaviour of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

The Partenopei were in a state of utter chaos in the 2023-24 season, going through three head coaches as they flustered and floundered following their historic Scudetto success the campaign prior, prompting Aurelio De Laurentiis to bring in Conte this month.

Conte made it clear that he wanted both Kvaratskhelia and Di Lorenzo to stay as central pillars of his new Napoli project, but things aren’t so simple. The latter’s agent Mario Giuffredi has made his client’s desire to leave perfectly clear and the former has continued to be evasive regarding his future.

Conte angry with Napoli duo

Page 27 of today’s Corriere dello Sport underlines how Conte is not happy with the behaviour of either Kvaratskhelia or Di Lorenzo, believing both risk upsetting the dynamics of his new dressing room at Napoli.

For the Georgian winger, Paris Saint-Germain have drawn up a four or five-year contract worth around €11m net per season, trying to take advantage of his agent Mamuka Jugeli’s public statements, but the Partenopei are refusing to sell him this summer.

Things are more complicated regarding Di Lorenzo and talks could be held with the captain in the coming days to try and resolve his frustrations, although a departure cannot be ruled out.