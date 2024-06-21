Napoli closing in on deal for Real Madrid defender – personal terms agreed, buyback clause revealed

Real Madrid are closing in on their second sale of the summer, after reaching an agreement for right-back Alex Jimenez to remain at AC Milan for €5m. The Rossoneri were also interested in centre-back Rafa Marin, but the 22-year-old is closer to Napoli.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marin has already agreed terms with the Partenopei, and all that remains is for Los Blancos to give the green light on the fee and the buyback clause. Napoli have fought off interest from Milan and Juventus to take pole position.

🚨🔵 Napoli and Real Madrid are in direct contact today to seal Rafa Marín deal on permanent transfer, almost there. Marín has already agreed on terms, Real Madrid will have a buy back clause for Marín with details being clarified. Just waiting on Real final green light. pic.twitter.com/Y1JMLDRXF4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2024

Marca say that the fee will be between €12-15m for Marin, and Real Madrid will have a buyback option included. That option will be €30m until 2026, and will increase a little above that the year after. It looks likely that his contract at Napoli will be four to five years.

After an excellent year on loan at Alaves, it had looked as if Marin would return to the Santiago Bernabeu to fight it out for a place in the line-up under Carlo Ancelotti. Yet Los Blancos, as tends to be the case for their academy products, have decided to cash in and assess their suitability for the first team at the top level elsewhere.