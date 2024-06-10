Napoli captain Di Lorenzo agrees terms with Juventus

Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo has reportedly reached a total agreement with Juventus as he pushes for a transfer this summer.

The 30-year-old Italian right back quickly made it clear at the end of this season that he believed his cycle at the club had come to an end, unhappy with the behaviour of president Aurelio De Laurentiis, pushing his agent Mario Giuffredi to publicly state his client’s intentions.

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli quickly emerged for Di Lorenzo, interested in bringing the experienced full back to Turin after their experiences together in the Campania capital. Some reports have suggested a possible swap deal could be on the cards involving Federico Chiesa.

Di Lorenzo agreement

SportItalia CEO Michele Criscitiello reported that Di Lorenzo has already decided to join Juventus this summer and has agreed personal terms with the club, waiting for a deal to be agreed with Napoli.

New Partenopei coach Antonio Conte contacted the 30-year-old to try and convince him to stay, but the player replied that his mind has been made up and that he’s informed the club.