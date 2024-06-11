Napoli boss Antonio Conte set to have meeting with Giovannio Di Lorenzo’s agent

Newly installed Napoli coach Antonio Conte is set to meet with the agent of Giovanni Di Lorenzo, to try to convince the 30-year-old that his future belongs at the 2023 Serie A champions.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via CN24) reports that Mario Giuffredi will sit down with Conte in the next few hours, following his client’s decision to leave the Partenopei this summer.

Juventus are in pole-position to grab his signature, despite Napoli confirming that their captain is not for sale. Di Lorenzo’s relationship with former Napoli, now Juventus Sporting Director Cristian Giuntoli, understood to be a deciding factor in his desire to head to Turin.

Di Lorenzo, who is currently preparing for Euro 2024 with the Italian national team, has a current contract with Napoli until 2028, but the team’s calamitous defence of their Serie A crown last season has hastened his desire to seek pastures new.

Former Italian international Gabriele Oriali, who was a faithful lieutenant to Conte during his time in charge of Italy and Inter and is now part of his technical staff at Napoli, is believed to have already spoken to Di Lorenzo to try to convince him to stay in Campania.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN