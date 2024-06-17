Napoli Assert Strong Stance: No Plans to Sell Star Linked with Liverpool and PSG

Comments from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent and father on Sunday are fueling speculation about his possible departure. However, Napoli have responded to their remarks in a firm manner.

The Serie A side does not desire to let the player go, emphasizing that his contract still has three years left. The 23-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Liverpool, as his agent stated a few weeks ago, and Paris Saint-Germain, who likely view the player as a replacement for Kylian Mbappé.

However, it seems Napoli are gearing up for the 2023-24 season under their new manager, Antonio Conte, and including Kvaratskhelia in their plans.

“Napoli reiterates the player has a contract for another three years,” the statement said. “Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not on agents or fathers to decide the future of a player under contract with Napoli, but the club! End of the story.”

🚨 Napoli issue a statement responding to comments made by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's father and agent, with both saying the Georgian could leave. "Napoli reiterates the player has a contract for another three years. Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not on agents or… pic.twitter.com/e2mDFEaGRu — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 16, 2024

Kvaratskhelia made 45 total appearances this past 2023-24 season, scoring 11 goals and registering nine assists. The winger also played a major role in Napoli’s 2023 Serie A title win.

It will be interesting to see how this saga plays out. It appeared to have lost steam, but these latest remarks have revived Kvaratskhelia, potentially heading to PSG.