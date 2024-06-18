Napoli Aim to Ease Tensions with Liverpool and PSG Linked Player After Surprising Remarks

Napoli’s standout talent, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, has emerged as Paris Saint-Germain’s top target to fill Kylian Mbappé’s production. On Sunday, statements from the player’s agent and father began to stoke speculation about a potential departure, fueling the transfer rumor mill.

Additionally, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano notes that Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation, considering that Liverpool is on the player’s radar, as his agent stated a few weeks ago.

The Serie A team recently appointed Antonio Conte as their manager, yet Kvaratskhelia’s agent emphasized that the player has no intention of staying with Napoli, responding to comments from the player’s representatives.

Kvaratskhelia’s agent’s statements remain the focal point of Napoli’s news. President Aurelio de Laurentiis and Conte are livid about the player’s conduct. However, despite this, the club affirmed in its statement on Sunday that they view the player as crucial to their project and are determined to resolve the situation positively.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Diario AS), the club’s new sporting director, Giovanni Manna, is contemplating a trip to Georgia’s camp in Germany, where the team is participating in its first UEFA Euro.

The aim is to restart discussions for a new contract that would involve a substantial raise for the player. Currently, he earns the same amount as when he first arrived: €1.3 million.

Kvaratskhelia made 45 total appearances this past 2023-24 season, scoring 11 goals and registering nine assists. The winger also played a major role in Napoli’s 2023 Serie A title win.