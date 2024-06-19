Napoli agree terms with Real Madrid for talented defender

Napoli are reportedly only a step away from finalising a deal for Real Madrid owned talent Rafa Marin.

The Partenopei are in the early stages of a new project under head coach Antonio Conte and are working to revitalise the squad ahead of the 2024-25 season, needing to bounce back after a miserable campaign that saw three coaches in the dugout.

In the meantime, Napoli are also trying to retain their stars as they prepare to sell Victor Osimhen, with rumblings surrounding the future of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo attempting to push through a move away, likely to Juventus.

Napoli a step from Rafa Marin

Gianluca Di Marzio underlines how Napoli worked hard in negotiations to agree a deal with Real Madrid for Rafa Marin and are now ready to pay just over €10m to sign the talented 22-year-old defender.

Los Blancos will hold a buy-back option on the centre back, who shined this season on loan with Alaves.