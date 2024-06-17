Napoli agree personal terms with Torino’s Alessandro Buongiorno

Serie A giants Napoli have agreed personal terms with Italian defender Alessandro Buongiorno, who is part of the Azzurri squad for the Euros.

The 26-year-old Torino defender, who has a contract at his current employers until 2028, has an agreement in place after his agent and Napoli chiefs agreed a five-year deal worth €2.5M a season.

Despite the player’s desire to head to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the two clubs are yet to finalise a transfer fee.

Torino President Urbano Cairo values his prime asset at €55M whilst Il Mattino (calcionapoli24.it), reports that Napoli patron Aurelio De Laurentiis is not prepared to pay more than €30M.

Napoli Sporting Director Giovanni Manna will sit down with his boss in the next few days to evaluate on whether to approach Torino with a higher bid. The journal seems certain that it will be in the region of €35M.

Cairo and De Laurentiis have never been the best of friends, with the former adamant that this would have to be a cash only deal.

It’s understood that Napoli would like a cash plus player option as negotiations continue.

