Napoli accelerate for Kvaratskhelia agreement to ward off PSG

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wants to agree a new Napoli contract ahead of Euro 2024 and the club have already planned out the details to ward off interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old Georgian winger is still on the initial contract he signed with the Partenopei back in July 2022 following his arrival from Dinamo Batumi, agreeing a five-year deal worth around €1m net per season.

PSG have grown seriously interested in Kvaratskhelia ahead of this summer’s transfer window as they look for a long-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe and have proposed an offer worth over €100m for the winger. This didn’t convince Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who doesn’t want to sell the Georgian.

Kvaratskhelia contract offer

La Gazzetta dello Sport details how Kvaratskhelia is willing to sign a new contract with Napoli and has made it clear that he’d like an agreement to be finalised ahead of the European Championship, which kicks off on June 14th in Germany.

The Partenopei have drawn up a new four-year deal lasting to June 2028 worth around €4m net per season plus add-ons. A release clause similar to the one present in Victor Osimhen’s contract will also be included. The 23-year-old has asked for a salary of around €5m and an agreement will likely be reached somewhere in the middle.