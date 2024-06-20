Napoli accelerate to complete Buongiorno deal before Euro 2024 end

Napoli are keen to speed up in negotiations with Torino for Alessandro Buongiorno to try and finalise a deal before the end of the European Championship.

The 25-year-old Italian centre back has continued to grow with the Granata over the last six years and shined in Serie A this term, attracting the attention of a number of clubs including Inter, Juventus and some clubs in the Premier League.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte has already given his green light for the move and the club have been in contact with Torino for a number of weeks now, trying to reach an agreement for Buongiorno ahead of their rivals.

Napoli push for Buongiorno

Page 35 of today’s Tuttosport and Page 25 of today’s Corriere dello Sport detail how Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is in close contact with his Torino counterparts to try and finalise an agreement for Buongiorno.

They’ve already submitted a €35m offer for the defender but the Granata are holding firm for €45m total. The player has been offered a five-year deal worth around €2.5m net per season plus add-ons. The Partenopei are keen to speed things up and beat their rivals, wanting to reach a deal within the next few weeks.