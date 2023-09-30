Napoleon surfaces over Beach, 28-14

Sep. 30—BEACH — The Beach Buccaneers have suffered through a very difficult season in 2023, but they've done so with an admirable grit and determination that combines in a youthful team that will most-likely benefit from the adversity in the long-run. That is small-consolation for a group who suffered a 28-14 home loss on Friday, Sept. 29 which sent the team to 0-7 on the season, but a hallmark of the squad is their endless effort through all 48 minutes of every contest, win-or-lose.

"They are (playing their hearts out) and part of that is when you have a young team, sometimes that's a part of it: You just kind of come and play," BHS head coach Mike Zier said. "But, I'm really proud of this team and we had two, back-to-back, weeks where we were in the game — we didn't win the games — but in the games they were competitive with football and that's what we want to do here at Beach."

With the unstoppable Napoleon/G-S signal-caller Joren Jangula on the other side of the ball, the Bucs did their best to stop a quarterback who seemed to dare them to slow him down, and when the ball was in Jangula's hands on every down, from 1st-and-10 to 4th-and-15, he was a threat, and was able to rip off 4 touchdowns in the game with his feet. He opened the scoring with a huge 55-yard run in the second quarter, and followed that up with a rushing performance common to 9-man football, sending his Region-4 rivals hither-and-yon trying to track him down over the night.

But Beach can't spell the word "quit," much-less pronounce or enunciate it, and they kept on the pressure with drives that showed promise throughout the game, but drew few results. A 25-yard run from senior running back Kolby Sperry-here and a determined charge through the line by Buccaneers junior QB Emery Noll-there were just a few of the offerings from the offense. But as-to their scoring, it all came on the other side of the halftime whistle after the Imperials (2-5) were only able to build an 8-0 halftime lead, mostly through the tough defensive stops the Buccaneers turned in time-after-time during the game.

Beach stepped up and delivered turnovers-on-downs multiple times on defense during the contest, and continued to press matters on the other side of the ball with exceptional plays and effort ... but still the scoring drought continued.

Beach kept the momentum and held firm against Napoleon until Jangula again was able to bust through the line for a 2-yard score at the 9:32 point in the third quarter. But the Bucs responded with a brilliant, flea-flicker gadget play that saw the ball wind up in running back Sawyer Noll's hands on a pitch-play, and he sent a 28-yard zinger into the wide-open hands of freshman wide-receiver Kirby Dietz, who raced across the goal-line untouched and closed the gap to 14-8 after Sperry capped off the drive with a 2-point conversion run.

Jangula kept on the pressure, however, and scored on runs of 38 and 53 yards to take the wind out of the Buccaneers' sails — at first — but true to the nature of this team was a late response that came in the form of a 33-yard brotherly connection between Emery and Sawyer Noll that brought the crowd to its feet despite the deficit. The always-supportive and -enthusiastic home-stands were three-quarters-full of fans and — even though the home-team lost — they remained positive, throughout.

"The crowd got a good game and it was a beautiful night for football'," Zier said. "The big thing is that football is not about wins and losses; it's about life-lessons, and not everything is sunshine and rainbows in life and football mimics that."

Emery Noll was 12-of-29 on the night, with 148 yards through the air and a touchdown, while also rushing for 120 yards on 14 carries. Dietz ended up with 43 yards on 3 receptions and Sperry turned in 33 combined rushing/receiving yards during the game and a massive number of defensive stops that were crucial to the Buccaneers keeping things close during the game.

Jangula, meanwhile, had a massive night with 364 yards on 36 carries with the 4 scores and almost no other Napoleon player registered any contribution of note.

Next-up for the Buccaneers will be a trip to Grant County/Flasher to try and weather yet another "Storm," and while the very-young team has spent the season playing catch-up it's easy to see the silver-linings for the team as it heads into the future, 2023 and beyond.

"We've got two weeks to shore things up this season," Zier said. "Ideally, you don't want to play as many freshman as we're playing — that's just the way it is — but that's also the nature of the beast and in 9-man football: When we're the only school in the region that doesn't have a co-op and we're on an island, we expect to be competitive and just haven't got over that hump."

He added, "But, I'm proud of the kids and they just played their butts off today and what more can you ask for?"

