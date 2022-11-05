The Napkin: Week 10 betting picks highlighted by Tennessee & LSU

Last week, The Napkin had a great week in principle. The logic behind all three games was sound. The execution, not so much. If not for Iowa’s offense deciding to, oh I don’t know, be competent, then I would have gone 2-1 and posted my third straight positive week.

We’re not going to talk about that Kentucky bet.

With Week 9 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look at one of the biggest weeks of the college football season. There are three games in this week’s edition of The Napkin. One of which is considered the Game of the Week, the other two enacting the “home-dog” principle that I just can’t seem to shake.

Hopefully, it works out for me this week.

I went 1-2 in Week 9 to bring us to 12-26 on the season. That improves this week.

All odds are provided by BetMGM, our current official partner here at Gators Wire.

Without further ado, The Napkin for Week 10.

Tennessee vs Georgia

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The unquestioned Game of the Week in the country will essentially decide who will represent the SEC East in Atlanta.

I won’t lie, as a Florida fan, that sentence was hard to write.

Putting aside my fandom, this matchup will be very fun to watch. Josh Heupel’s offense has been able to strike at will throughout the season. It will be fascinating to see if they can continue to do that against the best defense they’ll face all season.

Georgia won the national championship last year in spite of its offense, not because of it. This season, that’s not the case. The Bulldogs’ offense is much better than previous versions, and I don’t see anyone who can cover Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington.

Personally, I think Georgia wins this game because of their ability to hold the ball for long stretches of the game, keeping the Volunteers‘ explosive offense off the field. Georgia’s defense is also good enough to get some stops every once in a while, basically breaking Tennessee’s serve.

With all that being said, I think Tennessee can keep this game within a touchdown. They can score whenever they want, and you can’t rule out the Vols cutting a multiple-score deficit in the blink of an eye.

Story continues

I need a shower after writing complimenting Georgia and Tennessee for 200 words.

Pick: Tennessee (+8)

LSU vs Alabama

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Now that I’ve rinsed that SEC East funk off, it’s time to write about, *checks notes*, LSU and Alabama.

Great.

In all seriousness, I’m just shocked at how big of a spread our friends at BetMGM gave us. Alabama is a 13.5-point favorite against one of the hottest teams in the country, and I’m not entirely sure why.

LSU has come a long way from their Week 1 loss to Florida State, and this Alabama team has shown multiple times this season that they are not the Crimson Tide teams we have gotten used to seeing. They take an absurd amount of penalties and have shown on three occasions (Texas, Texas A&M, & Tennessee) that they will go down to the wire against talented teams.

There are a lot of things you can say about LSU, but “untalented” is not one of them. They’re also 6-2 and have not looked bad since the first half of the Auburn game. Jayden Daniels is playing to his potential right now, and Brian Kelly has his team more organized than Saban has Alabama.

Now there’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.

Ultimately, I have to pick Alabama to win the game because of those three games I listed above, they lost only one of those, and it was against this season’s best offense. But this is Brian Kelly’s most talented team and Nick Saban’s least disciplined team. If there’s ever a year that Kelly can beat Saba, this might be the one. That’s I’m taking LSU and the points here.

Did I mention it was a night game at Death Valley?

Pick: LSU (+13.5)

Kansas State vs Texas

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

This is 100,000% a principal bet. Kansas State dominated Oklahoma State last week from start to finish. With a backup quarterback! They blanked them. Made them look like a JV team. You get the point.

Texas has also shown that they’re capable of slipping up on the road in the Big 12. Quinn Ewers has also shown that he’s only 19 years old and hasn’t even had a full season of starting college games under his belt.

I believe in the Texas timeline and expect them to leave the Big 12 with a bang next season. They’re just not there yet.

I have to take a Kansas State team that’s a home dog here.

Pick: Kansas State (+2.5)

The Napkin

Disclaimer

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

