Napier and Co. looking ahead to 2025 with blue-chip QB prospect

The latest news for Florida football has come from the transfer portal but that does not mean that the Gators are not also keeping an eye on the recruiting front. Granted, there is currently a no-contact period in effect but that expires this coming Friday.

Once the floodgates reopen, Billy Napier and Co. are set to follow up on four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery out of Findlay (Ohio) in the 2025 recruiting cycle. While the Gators have five-star passer DJ Lagway coming into the program in 2024 as the face of the program there is always a need for more talent in the quarterback room.

“I feel like they are making me a priority for their 2025 class. They reiterated that again to me today,” the 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound passer offered after his visit for the win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Swamp back in mid-September.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound signal-caller has already set OVs with Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks in January, while also pondering stops with the Auburn Tigers and Michigan State Spartans.

“Those four to five schools are the ones I’m prioritizing, but schools like Missouri and Louisville are starting to come on late here,” he told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu.

During his three-year prep career, Montgomery threw for 7,584 yards and 89 touchdowns while rushing for 740 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was also the Toledo Blade’s 2023 Player of the Year.

Montgomery is ranked No. 205 overall and No. 14 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 241 and 18, respectively.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Ohio State Buckeyes on top with a 21.7% chance of signing him, followed by the Michigan Wolverines (19.0%), Penn State Nittany Lions (9.1%) and Kentucky Wildcats (6.1%) — which deviates greatly from his recent announcement.

