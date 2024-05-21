Napheesa Collier named WNBA Western Conference player of the week

In her first game this season, Napheesa Collier had a 20-point, 12-rebound game in a Lynx victory at Seattle.

In the rematch in the Lynx home opener Friday, Collier scored 29 points with nine rebounds, five assists, six steals and two blocks in Minnesota's double-OT win.

On Tuesday she was rewarded by being named the WNBA's Western Conference player of the week.

The All-Star and U.S. Olympian will lead the 2-0 Lynx to face the 3-0 Connecticut Sun on the road Thursday.

"It's exciting,'' said Collier who, after two games, is fourth in the league in scoring (24.5), fifth in rebounding (10.5), first in steals (3.5) and tied for ninth in blocks (2.0). "It's my teammates. I couldn't do anything without them. We just started and we're already on such a high. I just want to keep going.''

It's the fifth time Collier has won the award, making her the fourth Lynx player to win it five or more times (Maya Moore 20, Seimone Augustus seven, Sylvia Fowles six).

Sun star Alyssa Thomas was named the Eastern Conference player of the week.