Napavine's season ends in opening round of district tournament

May 13—Box Score

At Montesano

RAVENS 12, TIGERS 3

Napavine 100 200 0 — 3

Raymond-South Bend 641 010 X — 12

NAP Pitching — H. Fay 6 IP, 9 H, 12 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 6 K. Highlights — C. Fay 2-3, BB; Evander 1-3, RBI, R

The Napavine softball team's season came to an unceremonious end on Monday, as the Tigers were defeated by Raymond-South Bend 12-3 in the opening round of the district tournament.

The Tigers got on the board first after an RSB error in the opening frame, but the Ravens responded with six in the bottom of the first, and their lead was up to 10 by the end of the third inning.

Two more Tiger runs came across thanks to another RSB error and a Taylen Evander hit by pitch, but Napavine wasn't able to get any closer.

Evander went 1 for 3 at the plate and finished with the Tigers' only run batted in, while Clara Fay led Napavine with two hits in three at-bats. Hayden Kaut and Brianna Lara also collected hits.

Of the 12 runs Hannah Fay allowed in the circle, only five were charged as earned. She also allowed nine hits, walked five, and struck out six.

The Tigers finish their season 14-5 and are set to graduate two seniors — Grace Gall and Avery Schutz.