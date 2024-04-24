Napavine runs win streak to nine with blowout victory

Apr. 23—BOX SCORE

At Mossyrock

TIGERS 15, VIKINGS 2 (6 inn.)

Napavine 243 114 — 15

Mossyrock 000 020 — 2

NAP Pitching — Chambers 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO; Holmes 2 IP, 0 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — Bullock 4-5, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, 4 R, 2 SB; Holmes 3-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Nelson 3-4, RBI, R

MOS Pitching — Atter 5 IP, 13 H, 11 R (8 ER), 1 BB, 4 SO; Hugenin 1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Highlights — Kolb 1-3; Greisen 0-1, R, 2 BB, SB; Atter 1-2

Fueled by an all-around performance at the plate from Cal Bullock, the Tigers dominated Mossyrock on Tuesday night en route to a 15-2, six-inning win in a non-league contest in Mossyrock.

After suffering a 4-3 heartbreaker to Wahkiakum nearly a month ago, Napavine (14-3) extended its winning streak to nine straight. Its bats plated at least a run in every inning and broke the game open with nine total runs in the first three frames.

Bullock, the Tigers leadoff hitter, went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double, triple, four RBIs, four runs scored and two stolen bases. No. 2 hitter Conner Holmes roped three hits and drove in three runs while Jack Nelson, Ashton Demarest and Hudson Chambers had a combined six hits and four RBIs.

Chambers struck out nine to earn the victory on the mound. The Vikings (6-5) scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth on an infield error. Their pitching allowed 17 hits and the offense had as many hits (three) as walks.

Napavine will face Rainier in the penultimate C2BL game on Friday while Mossyrock battles Naselle in a league matchup between a pair of league unbeatens.