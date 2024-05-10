Napavine locks up top-five seed for postseason

May 9—BOX SCORE

At Napavine

TIGERS 17, CARDINALS 2 (3 inn.)

Winlock 101 — 2

Napavine (10)43 — 17

WIN Pitching — Geehan 1.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — Kelly 1-2, RBI; Pierson 0-1, R, BB, SB

NAP Pitching — H. Fay 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 5 SO. Highlights — H. Fay 2-3, 2 3B, 2 RBI, 4 R; C. Fay 3-4, 2B, 4 RBI, R, SB; Pancake 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, R; Evander 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R

The Tigers used a 10-run first inning to cruise past Winlock 17-2 in three innings in their C2BL finale on Thursday night at home. Coupled with Rainier's win over Toutle Lake, two things were set into motion.

Napavine (14-4, 6-3 C2BL) will be either the fourth or fifth seed representing the league in the 2B District 4 tournament held at Fort Borst Park. Meanwhile, Winlock is officially eliminated from the postseason.

The top three hitters in the lineup for the Tigers — Taylor Evander, Clara Fay and Hannah Fay — combined for seven hits, eight RBIs and seven runs scored. Hannah Fay roped a pair of triples and struck out five in the circle to earn the win.

Napavine added on with four runs in the second and three in the third to end the game early. Grace Pancake finished with two hits and three RBIs plus Hayden Kaut notched three hits.

The Cardinals (5-10, 2-6) scored the first run of the game and added another tally in the third. Kindyl Kelly recorded an RBI for Winlock.