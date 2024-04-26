Napa native Brock Bowers goes to Raiders in first round of NFL Draft

(KRON) — Brock Bowers completed his journey from Napa High School to the NFL on Thursday. The former University of Georgia tight end was drafted No. 13 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bowers, 21, was born in Napa and lived there through high school, where he played football and basketball for Napa HS. The team was winless during Bowers’ sophomore season, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. His next year, the team went 7-4. His senior season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bowers was rated a four-star prospect and the third-best in California by 247 Sports. He received offers from some of the best football programs nationwide before settling on Georgia.

At Georgia, he broke onto the scene as a true freshman with 14 touchdowns. The next year, he helped the Bulldogs win college football’s national championship.

Bowers is listed as a tight end, but Georgia used him in a multitude of ways. He had five rushing touchdowns in three seasons.

In Las Vegas, Bowers will join last year’s second round pick Michael Mayer in the tight end room. He will make his NFL preseason debut on KRON4, which broadcasts Raiders’ preseason games.

