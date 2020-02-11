NAPA extends sponsorship of Hendrick driver Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports on Tuesday announced NAPA had agreed to continue its 26-race majority sponsorship of Elliott and the No. 9 Chevrolet team through the 2022 season.

The Atlanta-based company began its relationship with Elliott as primary sponsor during the driver’s 2014 Xfinity Series season when he became NASCAR’s youngest-ever national series champion while earning rookie of the year and most popular driver honors.

NAPA’s support of Elliott continued through another full Xfinity Series schedule (2015), the driver’s five-race Cup Series debut (2015) and as majority sponsor of his first four years at the Cup level (2016-2019). NAPA expanded its number of primary races from 24 to 26 in 2018.

“NAPA constantly shows how committed they are to not only the success of their business but to the success of our team and Hendrick Motorsports as a whole,” Elliott said. “I’m so thankful for everything they’ve done for me since 2014.

“I get the chance to meet NAPA employees across the country throughout the NASCAR season, and to be able to represent all of them week in and week out is truly an honor. We look forward to having them on board for the years ahead.”

Elliott, 24, earned 2016 Cup Series rookie of the year honors and is coming off his fourth playoff appearance in as many full seasons. The native of Dawsonville, Ga., has Cup Series wins with crew chief Alan Gustafson and has been voted by fans as the series’ most popular driver for two consecutive years.

“We’ve had an incredible run with NAPA, and I know we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Chase has immense talent, is extremely popular with fans and has proven that he can win races and challenge for championships.

“There’s no limit to what he, Alan and the No. 9 team can accomplish together. We couldn’t do it without NAPA and look forward to continuing the tremendous relationship with their whole group.”