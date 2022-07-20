NAPA extends sponsorship of Chase Elliott’s team

NAPA has reached a multi-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue its 26-race majority sponsorship of former Cup champion Chase Elliott, the team announced Wednesday.

NAPA became Elliott’s primary sponsor in 2014. He has since earned two NASCAR national series championships: the Xfinity Series in 2014 and the Cup Series in 2020. Following his full-time move to the elite Cup level in 2016, the 26-year-old star has won 16 points races.

Elliott also heads into Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network) as the points leader. He’s finished first or second in each of his last four races. He has a series-high three wins this year (Dover, Nashville and Atlanta II).

In February, Hendrick Motorsports announced a five-year contract extension for Elliott, taking him through the 2027 season.

“None of this is possible without NAPA,” Elliott said in a statement. “I’m so thankful for their commitment to our team and their passion for what we do every weekend. I’ve been lucky to meet a lot of great folks from across the country who work for NAPA. All of us are really proud to represent a company that takes care of its employees and its customers and is driven to be successful in every aspect. I’m looking forward to what’s to come and celebrating more wins together.”

Said car owner Rick Hendrick in a statement from the team: “We take immense pride in our association with NAPA. When you have a partner that has been so committed to our sport for so many years, it’s incredibly rewarding to see them win races, win championships and experience great success in their business. Chase, Alan and our entire organization are focused on raising the bar and delivering more victories for NAPA in all areas of our relationship.”

