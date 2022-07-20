NAPA extends sponsorship of Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

LAS VEGAS — NAPA reached a multi-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will continue its 26-race majority sponsorship of 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and current points leader Chase Elliott.

The renewal was announced Wednesday in Las Vegas during the general session of the 2022 NAPA EXPO, which attracts more than 13,000 vendors, employees, store owners and NAPA AutoCare Center professionals. To share the news, Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick and team vice chairman Jeff Gordon joined Marti Walsh, NAPA vice president of marketing, on stage at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center.

“We could not be more excited to extend our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott, especially in a year when we are reigniting our brand to meet the demands of the future,” Walsh said. “Hendrick Motorsports and Chase have long been part of the NAPA family and their passion and energy will be an important part of our journey in the years ahead.”

NAPA became Elliott‘s primary sponsor in 2014. The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has since earned two NASCAR national series championships: the Xfinity Series in 2014 and the Cup Series in 2020. After his full-time move to the elite Cup level in 2016, the 26-year-old has won 16 points-paying races, most recently at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10.

“None of this is possible without NAPA,” Elliott said. “I‘m so thankful for their commitment to our team and their passion for what we do every weekend. I‘ve been lucky to meet a lot of great folks from across the country who work for NAPA. All of us are really proud to represent a company that takes care of its employees and its customers and is driven to be successful in every aspect. I‘m looking forward to what‘s to come and celebrating more wins together.”

After 20 starts in 2022, Elliott sits atop the Cup standings with a series-best three points-paying race wins. The Dawsonville, Georgia, native has clinched his seventh playoff appearance in as many full seasons at NASCAR‘s top level, all with crew chief Alan Gustafson. Fans have voted him NASCAR‘s Most Popular Driver for four consecutive years (2018-21).

“We take immense pride in our association with NAPA,” Hendrick said. “When you have a partner that has been so committed to our sport for so many years, it‘s incredibly rewarding to see them win races, win championships and experience great success in their business. Chase, Alan and our entire organization are focused on raising the bar and delivering more victories for NAPA in all areas of our relationship.”

