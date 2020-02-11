NAPA to continue sponsoring Chase Elliott through 2022

NAPA Auto Parts and Hendrick Motorsports announced an extension of their sponsorship deal through the 2022 Cup Series season on Tuesday.

The deal will have NAPA as the primary sponsor of Chase Elliott‘s No. 9 Chevrolet in 26 races each season.

NAPA will be on Elliott’s car for Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

The Atlanta-based company has been a sponsor of Elliott since 2014 when he won the Xfinity Series championship with JR Motorsports.

This year marks Elliott’s fifth full-time Cup season. Elliott, 24, has been voted the Cup Series’ most popular driver the last two years.

